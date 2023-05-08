WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — An SUV crashed into a house Friday night on Colfax Road in White Hall.

It happened just before 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Although the home sustained heavy structural damage, and the vehicle was heavily damaged as well, the fire department said no injuries were reported.

Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department

The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department helped stabilize the foundation of the home and Hillbilly Towing recovered the vehicle; Triple R Construction used a floor jack to stabilize the floor, according to the post.