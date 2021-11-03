Tanker truck accident slows traffic near I-79 in Monongalia County

A tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen wrecked while trying to enter Interstate 79 south, near the Morgantown Mall. (WBOY Image)

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A tanker truck accident in Monongalia County affected traffic Wednesday night near the Morgantown Mall.

The incident happened just after 9, when a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen went off the on-ramp for Interstate 79 south and rolled into the grass, according to the Westover Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said no one was injured in the incident.

Crews were not expecting any hazards related to the contents of the truck, according to the fire department.

The on-ramp and off-ramp for I-79 south had to be closed for a time.

In addition to the Westover VFD, the Westover Police Department and Mon EMS were on scene.