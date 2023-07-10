SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tanker truck rolled onto its side during a motor vehicle accident in Shinnston on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. Routes 19 and 20 in front of the Subway restaurant, and Harrison County 911 call logs show the call was made just before 10:15 a.m.

The Shinnston Police Chief told 12 News Reporter Sam Gorski that the driver of the truck was not injured and that the truck was carrying powdered lime.

Tanker truck on its side in Shinnston. WBOY image.

First responders closed the road while crews work to tow the truck away, but Gorski reported seeing drivers use the Subway parking lot to get around the scene. As of 11:20 a.m., the road was still closed. Check WV511.org to see live traffic conditions.

The 911 log shows that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, EMS and Administration, as well as the Lumberport and Shinnston fire departments also responded.