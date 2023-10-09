GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews were called to the scene of a working fire that broke out Monday night at a daycare in Taylor County.

According to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 log, at around 8:24 p.m., crews were alerted to a fire at a residence that had been converted into a daycare located past the Grafton Walmart.

When crews arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames and began to extinguish it. Pictures of the fire obtained by a 12 News reporter show heavy damage to the building’s exterior.

An official with Harrison/Taylor County 911 said that no injuries were reported and that the building was vacant.

Crews from the Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Fellowsville Fire Department and Taylor County EMS all responded to the call.