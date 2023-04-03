HEPZIBAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a cemetery in Hepzibah.

According to Taylor County Sherriff Terry Austin, his department located the deceased individual on Sunday at 9 a.m. in the area near Tolley and Taylor School roads in Hepzibah. Austin told 12 News that the body was found in the woods above the cemetery.

Austin also stated that the remains were identified as a 54-year-old female whose identity is not being released at this time; the body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy.

Currently, the situation is under investigation, and Austin said that all unattended deaths are investigated before details on if the death is considered suspicious can be released.

However, the sheriff’s department is currently attempting to locate the deceased woman’s vehicle, which was described as a white 2008 Buick Lacerne with a license plate registration number of NZB 547. Austin stated that anyone with knowledge of the vehicle’s location is asked to contact his office or the 911 communications center in Taylor County.