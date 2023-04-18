HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a young woman was killed and three other people were hospitalized from a collision in Ritchie County on Sunday.

The department said that the wreck happened at 4:37 p.m. on April 16 on Route 16 near Whaley Road. Natalea Mumaw, 18, of Belmont, was killed in the collision, deputies confirmed on Tuesday. Three males, John Giboney, of St. Marys, Jeffery Todd, of Sistersville, and William Little, of Jewett, Ohio, were all transported to local hospitals, deputies said.

In Mumaw’s memory, the city of St. Marys, West Virginia announced that it is holding a candlelit vigil on April 18 at 9 p.m. at the St. Marys Marina.

A GoFundMe has also set up by a friend of Mumaw to help cover funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe, Mumaw was a senior at St. Marys High School but was originally from near Grafton, West Virginia. She moved to St. Marys for better options for her passion, baton twirling. “Her family is devastated,” said the GoFundMe, “as are many of her classmates, friends, and everyone else who knew her. This is the least we could do to ensure her family gets the slightest weight lifted from their shoulders.” As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., the GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000.

She was a talented and determined young lady, and we hope that her strength can carry on and continue to live through the young athletes that looked up to her. Phoenix Twirlers, Parkersburg, WV

In addition to the GoFundMe set up to cover Mumaw’s funeral costs, the Willow Island Federal Credit Union in St. Marys has also set up an account to help pay for medical bills for Giboney, who it said is in critical care in Morgantown. Checks can be mailed to the credit union at 302 2nd Street in St. Marys, WV, but make sure that “John Giboney Fund” is included in the description, said a Facebook post.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department thanked the Ellenboro, Pennsboro, Harrisville and St. Marys fire departments, Ritchie and Pleasants county sheriff’s departments, St. Marys Police Department, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Department, a retired Wood County Deputy Sheriff and the West Virginia State Police for assisting.