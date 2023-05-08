WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A teenager was flown to the hospital by HealthNet Saturday after 911 callers reported she was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike near the Birchview Apartments in White Hall, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said that a call came in at around 6 p.m. saying that a 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on White Hall Boulevard, Route 250.

First responders found the girl lying in the road with visible injuries, but talking and alert, according to the post.

Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters and the Marion County Rescue Squad took her to the Mon/Marion Hospital, where a landing zone for a HealthNet helicopter was set up and she was transferred to Health Net, the post said.

12 News is working to get more information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and White Hall Police Department about whether or not the driver of the vehicle is being charged, but has not yet heard back. Check back later for updates.