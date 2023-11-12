TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Preston County Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, Kingwood firefighters were called to assist with a fire at a structure on Brandonville Pike in Terra Alta at 4:31 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Although limited details were given, photos posted by the department show that the building suffered major damage.

The Terra Alta Volunteer Department, along with crews from Kingwood, Oakland, Aurora and Albright worked on the scene for more than four hours, and tankers from Deer Park, Rowlesburg and Bruceton also assisted, according to the post.

Information on whether the structure was residential or whether it was occupied were not given.