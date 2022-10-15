FRIENDSVILLE, Md. – A Maryland man has died after getting into a two vehicle accident in Friendsville, Md.

According to a report from the Maryland State Police, on Oct. 15 at approximately 3:23 p.m., troopers from the McHenry Barrack arrived at a vehicle crash.

The report states that a 2022 Polaris Razor, operated by James Watson, 28, of Westminster, Md., was traveling south on Blooming Rose Road in the northbound lane when it collided with a 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Clayton Baker, 42, of Terra Alta, W.Va., which was traveling north.

Garrett County EMS pronounced Watson dead at the scene while Baker refused medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.