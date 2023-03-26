CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over 19,000 West Virginian’s have been left without power after Saturday’s wind storm.

According to the FirstEnergy online power outages map, as of 11:41 a.m. Sunday, 19,239 West Virginians were experiencing power issues within FirstEnergy’s coverage area.

The county with the most reported issues is Wood County, with 2,279 being affected.

The counties that have reported over a thousand outages include:

COUNTY CUSTOMERS AFFECTED (11:41 a.m., March 26) WOOD (WV) 2,279 PLEASANTS (WV) 1,932 HARRISON (WV) 1,658 RITCHIE (WV) 1,469 MARION (WV) 1,340 DODDRIDGE (WV) 1,086 WETZEL (WV) 1,045 JACKSON (WV) 1,009 ROANE (WV) 1,002

According to the outage map, while many areas will see power return by the end of the day, some may be without power until March 28.