CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over 19,000 West Virginian’s have been left without power after Saturday’s wind storm.

According to the FirstEnergy online power outages map, as of 11:41 a.m. Sunday, 19,239 West Virginians were experiencing power issues within FirstEnergy’s coverage area.

The county with the most reported issues is Wood County, with 2,279 being affected.

The counties that have reported over a thousand outages include:

COUNTYCUSTOMERS AFFECTED (11:41 a.m., March 26)
WOOD (WV)2,279
PLEASANTS (WV)1,932
HARRISON (WV)1,658
RITCHIE (WV)1,469
MARION (WV)1,340
DODDRIDGE (WV)1,086
WETZEL (WV)1,045
JACKSON (WV)1,009
ROANE (WV)1,002

According to the outage map, while many areas will see power return by the end of the day, some may be without power until March 28.