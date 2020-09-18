Tractor driver pronounced dead on scene in Taylor County farm accident

GRAFTON, W.Va. — First responders arrived to the scene of a farm in Taylor County where a tractor rolled over on its driver, Friday morning.

The Bridgeport and Flemington fire departments, as well as Flemington EMS and the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a personal injury accident on McDonald Drive, which is off of U.S. Route 50, just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

When they arrived to the accident, the driver of the tractor was pronounced dead on scene; state police are performing an investigation into the incident, according to comm center officials.

The victim’s name has yet to be released. More information will be added as it is received.

