Tractor trailer accident in Barbour County results in fuel spill

NESTORVILLE, W.Va. – An accident involving a tractor trailer near Nestorville has resulted in environmental cleanup services being called in to deal with the aftermath.

According to the Barbour County 911 Comm Center, around 4:00 Friday morning, a tractor trailer was jackknifed on Rt. 38 and Rt. 92 and resulted in the tanker spilling about 150 gallons of fuel into the ditch.

Currently, one lane of the road is closed and West Virginia State Police officers are on scene performing an investigation and directing traffic, according to the comm center.

Ryan Environment of Bridgeport is on the way to clean up the spilled fuel, and no one was transported as a result of injuries, according to the comm center.