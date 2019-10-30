Tractor-trailer accident, oil spill closes down both lanes of I-79 southbound near Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on I-79 southbound has closed down both lanes of the interstate.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the closure is as a result of a tractor-trailer jackknifing on the road, which caused the tanker to spill a small amount of oil.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded on scene and closed down both lanes of traffic near mile marker 109, according to the comm center.

The Lost Creek Fire Department is also on scene, and wreckers are in route to clean up the area, officials said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.