Tractor trailer accident on I-79 in Marion County shuts down multiple lanes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed following a tractor trailer accident at mile marker 132, near the South Fairmont Exit in Marion County.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:59 p.m. and involved a tractor trailer, which spilled fuel on the interstate, according to 911 officials. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident.

Officials said West Virginia State Police, Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Services director responded to the scene.

