Tractor trailer accident on I-79 SB in Monongalia County results in full lane closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on I-79 Southbound has resulted in a full road closure for that side of the highway.

According to the Monongalia 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the construction area near mile marker 144 on I-79 southbound.

As a result of the area already being down to one lane due to the construction, the tractor trailer accident blocked off the remaining lane and leaked diesel fuel, which needed to be cleaned up by the Monongalia County Hazmat unit, comm center officials said.

Also on scene were the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police, as well as firefighters with the Clinton District, Triune Halleck and Granville fire departments, according to the comm center.

No word on injuries or when the lane will reopen is available at this time. Stay with 12 News are more updates are released.