Tractor trailer accident on I-79 SB in Monongalia County results in full lane closure

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on I-79 Southbound has resulted in a full road closure for that side of the highway.

According to the Monongalia 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the construction area near mile marker 144 on I-79 southbound.

As a result of the area already being down to one lane due to the construction, the tractor trailer accident blocked off the remaining lane and leaked diesel fuel, which needed to be cleaned up by the Monongalia County Hazmat unit, comm center officials said.

Also on scene were the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police, as well as firefighters with the Clinton District, Triune Halleck and Granville fire departments, according to the comm center.

No word on injuries or when the lane will reopen is available at this time. Stay with 12 News are more updates are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories