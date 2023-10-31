FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple crews responded to the scene of a fire in the cab of a tractor-trailer that was on the Fairmont Gateway Connector on Tuesday morning.

The 911 call came in at around 6:30 a.m. Comm center officials say that it happened near Interstate 79.

The Fairmont Police Department, Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad all responded, but comm center officials say that the cab of the truck was no longer on fire, only smoking when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported, 911 officials said.

As of around 7:30 a.m., comm center officials said one lane of the Fairmont Gateway Connector was still closed and crews were still on scene waiting for a tow truck.