RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both lanes of West Virginia Route 19 near the Paw Paw Fairgrounds in Rivesville had to be shut down after an accident Monday.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a tractor-trailer crashed on West Virginia Route 19 near Rivesville just after 11 a.m. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the 911 center said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they reported that there were no injuries as a result of the accident, however, the roadway had to be closed down, comm center officials said.

The comm center could not provide an estimate for when the road will reopen.