UPDATE: All lanes open after I-79 accident near mile marker 141

UPDATE (1/8/2021 10:56 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The scene of an accident on I-79 near mile marker 141 has been cleared and all lanes are open for travel as of 9:35 a.m., according to the Marion County Communications Center.

UPDATE (1/8/2021 9:19 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The area of I-79 where the tractor trailer accident took place will be temporarily closed so that crews can extract the vehicle.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, this closure will only be for a very short time.

One person has been transported to the hospital at this time, comm center officials said.

ORIGINAL (1/8/2021 9:14 a.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — An accident on I-79 northbound has resulted in the “fast lane” being closed near the area of mile marker 141.

According to officials with the Marion County Communications Center, a tractor trailer crashed into the median while traveling northbound on I-79 at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of the crash, the “fast lane” in the area has been closed while first responders are on scene, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were State Police, Marion County Rescue Squad, as well as Winfield, Valley and Bunner Ridge fire departments, comm center officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.