MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 2,000 Mon Power customers, were without electricity Tuesday; and the outage also impacted traffic lights in Monongalia County.

As of 2:45 p.m., Mon Power said that power was restored. The power company did not know the cause of the outage and said it could take a couple of days for crews to investigate.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, all lights in the area of Stewartstown Road, Mileground Road, Cheat Road, Easton Hill, and Venture Drive were impacted.

Traffic backed up at the intersection of 201st INF/FA Memorial Way and Stewartstown Road.

WV511 showed long waits at intersections with Stewartstown Road, as well as traffic on Mileground Road.

According to Mon Power’s outage map, 2,085 Morgantown-area customers were impacted by the outage and the original estimated restoration time was 5:30 p.m.