CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed a home in Harrison County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. along Philippi Pike in East View. The trailer home sustained major damage throughout. The fire also re-kindled early Thursday afternoon.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and there’s no word at this time as to what caused the fire.