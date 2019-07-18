Tree falls on vehicle, sending 1 person to UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A tree falling on a vehicle in Harrison County has sent one person to United Hospital Center.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a tree fell onto a vehicle on Brushy Fork Road. The Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

The vehicle’s occupant was transported to UHC as a result of the incident, but there is no word on the severity of the injuries or the person’s condition.