Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Tree falls on vehicle, sending 1 person to UHC

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
AUTO ACCIDENT_1539270570429.jpg.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A tree falling on a vehicle in Harrison County has sent one person to United Hospital Center.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a tree fell onto a vehicle on Brushy Fork Road. The Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

The vehicle’s occupant was transported to UHC as a result of the incident, but there is no word on the severity of the injuries or the person’s condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News