Triennial Exercise held at Yeager Airport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A full-scale triennial exercise took place at Yeager Airport (CRW) on Monday morning alongside local emergency first responders and student volunteers.

In accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration, the exercise is designed to test Yeager Airport’s “reaction time and readiness to respond to an aircraft incident on the airfield” once every three years.

Information gathered will be used to refine the emergency response plans at CRW.

“The airport is always planning for emergency responses to keep passengers and customers safe. By practicing our skills with local first responders, we can ensure we are always ready should an aircraft emergency ever occur,” said Airport Director Nick Keller.

The scenario involved an emergency landing on a compact snow-covered runway where the nose gear collapses, forcing the plane to slide off the runway and eventually stopping in a valley below the Carpenter Slip.

Responding agencies included the 130th ANG Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, Kanawha County Emergency Management, Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Emergency Management, and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.