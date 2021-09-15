Troopers looking into cause of death of man’s body found in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — State Police troopers are looking into the cause of death of a man’s body found in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a caller reported finding a body in a heavily wooded area near Rush Run Road in Weston.

When troopers arrived, they were able to find the body of a man whose identity is yet to be confirmed at this time, troopers said.

A cause of death is under investigation, however, the remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for positive identification, according to state police.

No further information is being released at this time.