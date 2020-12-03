Troopers seek help to locate girl missing from Gilmer County

NORMANTOWN, W.Va. — Troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a missing girl from Normantown.

According to the state police, Lililth Hale, 15, ran away from her grandparents’ house on Gassaway Road in Normantown in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.

Lililth Hale

Troopers said that Hale stole her grandparents’ 2011 black Hyundai Elantra during that time and is considered to be on the run; she is described as being 5’4″ with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 115 pounds.

Hale is thought to be alone and is not currently in danger; however, troopers did say that anyone who is concealing Hale could be charged if they do not come forward with information on her whereabouts, according to state police.

The Hyundai, as well as Hale, have been entered into NCIC as missing, troopers said.

Those with information into Hale’s whereabouts are asked to call state police at 304-462-7101.