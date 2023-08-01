LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews were called out to Lost Creek Tuesday night after receiving a call that a truck had crashed into Harrison County Middle School.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, crews were alerted around 8:07 p.m. Tuesday night to a report of a vehicle accident at South Harrison Middle School. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department told 12 News that upon arriving, they learned that a juvenile driver lost control of their pickup truck and crashed it into the dishwashing room of the school, leaving a hole in the building.

There is no official word as to how the driver lost control, but deputies confirmed that nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that no injuries were reported.

Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the West Milford Fire Department responded to the scene.