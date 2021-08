MILL CREEK, W.Va. — An independent truck driver has died in a mining accident in Randolph County.

According to Gov. Jim Justice, during his Wednesday news conference, the man was identified as Timothy Collins, 53, of Mill Creek, and he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Calls to Mine Safety and Health Administration officials for more information into the cause and location of the incident have not been returned at this time.

