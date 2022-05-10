CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An accident back up traffic in Clarksburg, Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just before 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 50, atop of Bridgeport Hill at the intersection with Old Route 50, in the eastbound lanes.

A taxi from Motown Taxi and a Toyota pick-up collided, leaving the truck on its side.

It’s unclear the extent of injuries suffered in the accident.











The Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.