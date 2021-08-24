Truck rollover in Morgantown causes lane closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A truck rollover in Morgantown has resulted in a lane closure.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a truck rollover on Grafton Road in Morgantown has resulted in a lane closure.

Responding to the scene were the Morgantown Police and Fire departments, as well as Monongalia County EMS, comm center officials said.

No injuries were reported and EMS has cleared the scene, however, officers and firefighters are still on scene attempting to remove the truck from the road, according to the comm center.

The lane remains closed at this time.

