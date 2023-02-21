UPDATE, FEB. 21 1:25 P.M.:

HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County Schools posted the following update on its official Facebook page following the incident:

The high school has been inspected by law enforcement with no signs of a bomb. The area has been cleared and students are now returning to classes. Tucker County Schools

The update was posted about an hour after the initial post about the evacuation.

ORIGINAL, FEB. 21 12:52 P.M.:

HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County High School was evacuated on Tuesday over what the school district called a bomb threat left on a bathroom mirror.

Tucker County Schools said all students and staff are safe and away from the building, but will not be allowed to leave until police investigate and interview potential witnesses. Once the building is cleared, students will be allowed to return to class.

Students were not allowed to take their cell phones with them during the evacuation because a phone could have been used as a detonation device, the school district said. It asked parents not to panic if they are unable to reach their child.

The school district said it will share updates as it receives new information.

Stick with 12 News for more information on this developing story.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Earlier this month, a Tucker County High School student was taken into custody over threats that were allegedly made in a group chat.