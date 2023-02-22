PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Tucker County road has been shut down due to a diesel spill, officials say.

According to the Tucker County 911 Communications Center, a diesel spill has closed down the Seneca Trail Highway of U.S. Rt. 219 between Parsons and the Randolph County line.

Responding to the scene were the Tucker County Office of Emergency Management, Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, Division of Highways, Tucker County Sheriff’s Department and Parsons Police Department, comm center officials said.

Currently, there is no word on when the road will reopen due to individuals at the scene waiting for crews from the EPA to clean up the oil spill, according to the comm center.