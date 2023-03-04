CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The drivers involved in a two-vehicle accident were moved to the hospital after one vehicle rear-ended the other near Belington Friday.

According to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the accident took place at the Belington exit of US 33 /48 at the US 250 intersect. The first vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, reportedly rear-ended the second vehicle, a 2016 Freightliner dump truck, that was stopped at a red light.

According to the post, “there were no skid marks or evidence that the driver of the Equinox attempted to stop before the collision.”

A wrecked 2021 Chevrolet Equinox after rear-ending another vehicle at the Belington exit of US 33 /48 at the US 250 intersect (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office photo) A wrecked 2021 Chevrolet Equinox after rear-ending another vehicle at the Belington exit of US 33 /48 at the US 250 intersect (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Randolph County EMS transported the drivers to Davis Medical Center for treatment.

The Coalton and Elkins Fire Departments, alongside WV Public Service Commission Captain E. George, assisted. The crash is still under investigation.

