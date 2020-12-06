Two NCRJ inmates dead, another in hospital after possible overdose

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

GREENWOOD, W.Va. – Two inmates of the North Central Regional Jail are dead and a third in the hospital after being found unresponsive on Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said the three inmates were in a quarantine cell at the facility when they were discovered.

Officials said medical care was immediately provided, but two of the three inmates were declared deceased an hour after they were found.

An internal review of the incident is underway, and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.