Two people dead following ATV accident in Greenbrier County

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WVNS) — Two people are dead following an ATV accident in Greenbrier County.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, around 5 p.m., members of the West Virginia State Police Richwood Detachment responded to a call of an ATV accident at the Two Mile Marker of the South Fork Cherry River. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the two young men beneath an ATV and the embankment.

Both young men were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The WVSP Richwood Detachment is investigating.