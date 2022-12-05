PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – A fire early Monday morning destroyed a home in Barbour County.

According to the Philippi Fire Chief, the call came in just after 4 a.m. for a structure fire on Locust Ave. in Philippi.

When crews arrived, they found a single-family home fully involved in fire.

The fire chief also said two people were trapped inside of the home but both were safely rescued.

The fire is not considered suspicious but is considered to be a total loss.

Along with the Philippi Fire Department, Belington VFD, Nutter Fort VFD, Junior VFD and Anmoore VFD assisted in the blaze.