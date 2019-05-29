Two separate vehicle accidents slow traffic on Rt. 50 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two separate two vehicle accidents on U.S. Route 50 in Harrison County, have halted westbound traffic, according to WV 511.

Both accidents are near the Bridgeport hill intersection, according to 511.

In one of the accidents, a driver was taken to United Hospital Center, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The Clarksburg Fire Department is assisting with both incidents, and Clarksburg Police are investigating them.

The conditions of the transported driver, as well as the others involved in the incident, have not been released.