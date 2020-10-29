U.S. Marshals locate missing Fairmont juvenile in Jefferson County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A missing Fairmont juvenile who ran away from foster care last month has been found in Harpers Ferry, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals issued a press release on Thursday morning, stating that on October 22, the U.S. Marshals Service in Clarksburg was asked by the Fairmont police department to assist in locating a missing juvenile who ran away from foster care on September 28.

The release stated that investigators with the Fairmont Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service quickly developed information that the missing child may be in Charles Town, in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

The release stated that over a two-day period, the U.S. Marshals Service in Martinsburg, West Virginia, while working with the Charles Town Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsburg Police Department and West Virginia State Police, followed a series of leads enabling them to locate and recover the missing juvenile in Harpers Ferry on Wednesday, October 28.

Marshals said the juvenile was turned over to West Virginia Child Protective Services to ensure their safe return.

“The combined efforts, professionalism and teamwork from all of the agencies involved was instrumental in the recovery and safe return of this child,” said U.S. Marshal Raffety.