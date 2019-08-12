UPDATE: 1 person transported to UHC following 3-vehicle accident on Route 50

UPDATE (8/12/2019 10:45 a.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital following the vehicle accident that occurred on Route 50 westbound in Harrison County Monday morning.

Harrison County 911 officials originally said the accident only involved two vehicles, but later released additional information saying three vehicles were involved in the incident.

The person has been transported to United Hospital Center.

ORIGINAL (8/12/2019 8:53 a.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A traffic accident on Route 50 westbound near the Joyce Street exit has caused traffic delays in the Clarksburg area.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and crews are currently on scene assessing those involved. According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, no one is expected to be transported as a result of the incident.

The accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, and one lane was partially shut down to allow for emergency crews to respond.

Clarksburg Police, Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Fire Department all responded and are still on scene. Wreckers have also been dispatched to clean up the scene.

Debris on the scene of the accident

Clarksburg Police will be conducting an investigation of the situation.