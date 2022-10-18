UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people have died in a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio.

The OSHP says the crash happened this morning at 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot at 1000 Pike Street in Marietta.

According to FlightAware, the plane was a 1974 BEECH E-90 owned by Avintel Management LLC in Dublin, Ohio.

Troopers say the pilot and a second person on the plane sustained fatal injuries.

There are no reports of anyone injured on the ground, but authorities say multiple vehicles and buildings at the dealership were damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

MARIETTA, OH (WOWK)—A plane crashed in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that they are currently responding to the crash.

They’re asking people to avoid the area of State Rt. 7 between I-77 and Browns Road.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more details as new information becomes available.