Update: Body discovered by fisherman matches identity of missing woman

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A body was discovered this weekend that matches the description of a missing woman from the Mason County area.

According to the Mason County Emergency Manager, a body that matches the description of Paige Roush was found this weekend in the Ohio River.

Roush jumped off of the Silver Memorial Bridge in Point Pleasant at the beginning of March.

The body was found by fishermen along the Ohio River. Though the description matches Roush, a positive identification has not been made yet, according to the Emergency Manager.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Point Pleasant Fire Department assisted in recovering the body.

The body is currently at the Coroner’s Office in Charleston.

