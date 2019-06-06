UPDATE: I-68 reopens in western Maryland following tractor trailer accident

UPDATE(June 6, 2019, 4:40 p.m.)

I-68 eastbound has reopened following Thursday morning’s tractor trailer accident.

ORIGINAL(June 6, 2019 12:41 p.m.)

MCHENRY, Md. – An accident involving a tractor trailer in Garrett County, Maryland has shut down Interstate 68 eastbound, according to Maryland State Police.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday a tractor trailer was trying to merge onto I-68 east from U.S. Route 219 at Keyser’s Ridge, when it flipped over and blocked the eastbound lanes of the interstate, state police said.

The truck was then hit by a car, according to troopers.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The driver of the car and three passengers were taken to Western Maryland Health System. There is no word on the extent of any of the injuries.

The interstate remains closed. Highway workers have set up a detour around the scene.