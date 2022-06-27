HINKLEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County man was killed in a crash on Route 20 South over the weekend that also left an Upshur County man injured.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 20 South near Hinkleville.

Deputies said a Rock Cave man was driving north in a flatbed truck when Brennan Phillips of Crawford, who was driving south in a sedan, crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit the flatbed truck head-on.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries, but deputies said Phillips had to be cut out from his vehicle by fire and rescue personnel. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Buckhannon, Adrian and Rock Cave Fire Departments, as well as Upshur County EMS responded to the scene.