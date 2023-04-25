BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck in Upshur County.

According to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, the collision happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and Keisling Mill Road east of Buckhannon.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital; one was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, and the other was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon by Upshur County EMS.

The sheriff’s department said that it is active investigation and that no other information on the drivers will be released until after the investigation.