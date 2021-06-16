Upshur County deputies looking for missing teenage girl

Felicia Nicole Richards

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenage girl missing since Monday.

Felicia Nicole Richards, 14, was last seen at her home on 29 Big Bend Rd. at 11:00 am on June 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Richards is white, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 80 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing an unknown colored tank top, blue jeans and sandals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Richards is asked to call the Upshur County 911 Communications Center at 304-472-9550.