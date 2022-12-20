HINKLEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County roadway has been closed following a single-vehicle accident.

According to the Upshur County Office of Emergency Management, a call of an accident was received at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday stating that a log truck had rolled over on W.Va. Rt. 20 near Hinkleville.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that as a result of the rollover, powerlines had been knocked over and the truck’s cargo had been released onto the roadway, officials with the office of emergency management stated.

Due to clean-up procedures, the roadway is currently closed until further notice; an alert was sent out to Upshur County residents via wireless communication which stated the area should be avoided until work can be completed, according to the office of emergency management.

Officials stated that those who did not receive the alert should text their ZIP code to 888777 in order to be informed of future road closures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mon Power was reporting 343 power outages in Upshur County, although they are not confirmed to be related to the crash.