Upshur County teen killed in fatal crash on Sunday

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:
fatal accident_1557172427404.jpg.jpg

QUEENS, W.Va. – A fatal accident on Sunday near Queens in Upshur County has caused the death of a teenage girl.

According to the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Cutright Chapel Road. Four juveniles were in the vehicle when it rolled over the gravel road and down an embankment, officials said.

Since the embankment was steep, emergency workers had to be careful during the rescue of the juveniles, and a HealthNet helicopter was called in, according to state police.

However, the call was rescinded later when a fatality was reported, and the other juveniles in the car were reported to have received minor injuries, officials said.

State police also released the name of the minor killed in the crash as Jenna Davis, and a memorial is being held at the South Buckhannon Mission Church in honor of Jenna at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Honda Athlete of the Week

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories