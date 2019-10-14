Upshur County teen killed in fatal crash on Sunday

QUEENS, W.Va. – A fatal accident on Sunday near Queens in Upshur County has caused the death of a teenage girl.

According to the Upshur County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Cutright Chapel Road. Four juveniles were in the vehicle when it rolled over the gravel road and down an embankment, officials said.

Since the embankment was steep, emergency workers had to be careful during the rescue of the juveniles, and a HealthNet helicopter was called in, according to state police.

However, the call was rescinded later when a fatality was reported, and the other juveniles in the car were reported to have received minor injuries, officials said.

State police also released the name of the minor killed in the crash as Jenna Davis, and a memorial is being held at the South Buckhannon Mission Church in honor of Jenna at 7 p.m. on Monday.