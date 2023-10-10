CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vacant house caught fire early Sunday morning just outside of Clarksburg.

According to the the Nutter Fort Fire Department, it as well as departments from Reynoldsville, Stonewood and Spelter were called to a structure fire on Junkins Avenue around 2:17 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered a single-story vacant home that was fully involved, according to a Facebook post.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Fire Department) (Courtesy: Nutter Fort Fire Department)

The post said that members of the Clarksburg Fire Department initially responded but determined the fire was outside of city limits.

Photos posted by the Nutter Fort Fire Department show that the home was in a partially wooded and overgrown area.

The Mt. Clare Fire Department and Harrison County Emergency Squad also responded, although no injuries were reported. Crews were on scene for about two hours before returning home at 4:29 a.m.