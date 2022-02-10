Vacant structure fire in Buckhannon deemed suspicious

Crews battling the fire (Randy Sanders photo, courtesy: City of Buckhannon)

Damage from the fire (Randy Sanders photo, courtesy: City of Buckhannon)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – According to a Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon, a vacant structure erupted into flames on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the post, the Buckhannon Fire Department responded to the fire near Main Street and Zeno Street in Buckhannon at approximately 4:15 p.m. Other departments also responded, including the Adrian VFD, Warren District VFD, Washington District VFD.

Members of the Upshur County Emergency Squad, the Buckhannon Fire Department, the Adrian VFD, Warren District VFD, and the Washington District VFD after containing today’s fire. (Randy Sanders photo, courtesy: City of Buckhannon)

The “large fire” was extinguished with no injuries, according to the post. Assistance was provided by the Buckhannon Police Department, the BPD VIPS, the Upshur County Emergency Squad, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire was deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the Buckhannon Police Department and Buckhannon Fire Department.