BEVERLY, W.Va. (WBOY) – One person was flown to the hospital after a collision in Beverly that involved vehicles from two businesses.

According to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, on Thursday, a black Superior Laundries van that was traveling southbound on US 250/219 went into the wrong lane.

The driver of a Brown’s Paving dump truck that was traveling northbound swerved to avoid the van, however, the van driver “cut back in front of the dump truck.” As a result, the truck hit the van on the driver’s side, according to the post.

The release said that the driver of the Superior Laundries van was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown due to injuries.

In addition to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph COunty EMS and Beverly Fire Department also responded, according to the post.