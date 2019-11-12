Vehicle accident in Harrison County sends 3 people to hospital, slows traffic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Three people have been injured in a vehicle accident along Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 121 south, according to Harrison County 911.

According to 911, three people were transported to United Hospital Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. One lane of I-79 southbound is currently open.

The Bridgeport Fire Department; the Bridgeport Police Department; the Clarksburg Police Department; Harrison County EMS; and Anmoore EMS all responded to the scene, according to 911.

There is no word on exactly what happened in that incident.

