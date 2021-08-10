Vehicle accident in Monongalia County sends 2 people to hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A vehicle accident Tuesday in Monongalia County sent two people to the hospital.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m., along Interstate 79 south, at mile marker 157. According to MECCA 911, a truck and camper flipped in that wreck.

Two people were transported from the scene of the accident, according to 911 officials. There is no word at this time on their conditions. There is also no word on what caused the accident.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.